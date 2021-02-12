Contemporary-style Newport home sells for $2.6M

By
-
THE PROPERTY AT 130 Carroll Ave. in Newport has sold for $2.6 million. / COURTESY LILA DELMAN REAL ESTATE
THE PROPERTY AT 130 Carroll Ave. in Newport has sold for $2.6 million. / COURTESY LILA DELMAN REAL ESTATE

NEWPORT – The property at 130 Carroll Ave. has been sold for $2.6 million, according to Lila Delman Real Estate Thursday.

The 3,214-square-foot contemporary-style home features three bedrooms, three baths and one half-bath, an enclosed rooftop porch and a multilevel ground-level porch with an outdoor fireplace.

THE CONTEMPORARY-STYLE home features a multilevel porch, an outdoor fireplace, a pool and an outdoor shower. / COURTESY LILA DELMEN REAL ESTATE

The nearly half-acre parcel is located down the street from Gooseberry Beach.

“Market activity remains strong across the entirety of Newport County and across all price points,” said Lila Delman associate broker Eric Kirton, who represented the seller. “We are seeing a very active first quarter, despite the current lack of inventory.”

- Advertisement -
THE HOME features an open chef’s kitchen. / COURTESY LILA DELMAN REAL ESTATE

The buyers were Philp H. and Anne Tanzi Carty, according to property records. The sellers were Christian and Desiree Burns.

The property was last assessed at $1.4 million.

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display