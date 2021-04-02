Continuing unemployment claims decline in R.I.

PROVIDENCE – The number of individuals collecting continuing unemployment benefits in Rhode Island declined by 3,759 week to week to 70,294, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said Friday.

Of the total number of individuals collecting benefits last week, 35,167 were in the pandemic unemployment assistance program. The federally created and backed program covers those typically ineligible for unemployment benefits, including gig workers, contractors and small-business owners.

PUA filings totaled 3,161, an increase from 2,749 one week prior.

COVID-19-specific unemployment filings for the week totaled 6,454, a rise from 5,772 one week prior. To date, COVID-19 unemployment insurance filings in the state total 422,034.

There were also 101 COVID-19-specific Temporary Disability Insurance and Temporary Caregiver Insurance filings, a decline of 16 week to week. All COVID-19-related TDI filings total 22,056 to date.

