Continuing unemployment claims in R.I. declined last week

PROVIDENCE – The number of individuals collecting continuing unemployment benefits in Rhode Island declined by 1,563 week to week to 81,555 last week, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said Tuesday.

The number of continuing benefit payments to individuals during the pandemic peaked in late May at 125,030 and then declined steadily until late November to 70,136 individuals. Since then, the number of individuals collecting unemployment has increased.

Of the total continuing claims last week, 36,934 were under the pandemic unemployment assistance program. The federally created and backed program covers those typically ineligible for unemployment benefits, including gig workers, contractors and small-business owners.

The change in continuing claims did not directly reflect the volume of unemployment filings in the state. The data includes all filings in the state, including refilings by those whose initial benefits had expired, which claimants were not necessarily required to file.

PUA filings totaled 5,429, a decline from 7,569 one week prior.

COVID-19-specific unemployment filings for the week totaled 12,617, a decline from 25,188 one week prior. To date, COVID-19 unemployment insurance filings in the state total 388,943.

Regular UI filings totaled 2,731 last week.

There were also 156 COVID-19-specific Temporary Disability Insurance and Temporary Caregiver Insurance filings totaled 156 last week, level with one week prior. All COVID-19-related TDI filings total 21,356 to date.

