Continuing unemployment claims in R.I. tick down to 78K last week

PROVIDENCE – The number of individuals collecting continuing unemployment benefits in Rhode Island declined by 1,227 week to week to 78,018, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said Tuesday.
Of the total continuing claims last week, 36,901 were under the pandemic unemployment assistance program. The federally created and backed program covers those typically ineligible for unemployment benefits, including gig workers, contractors and small-business owners.
PUA filings totaled 3,719, a decline from 5,795 one week prior.
COVID-19-specific unemployment filings for the week totaled 4,507, a decline from 6,428 one week prior. To date, COVID-19 unemployment insurance filings in the state total 406,092.
There were also 86 COVID-19-specific Temporary Disability Insurance and Temporary Caregiver Insurance filings, a decline from 153 one week prior. All COVID-19-related TDI filings total 21,751 to date.
