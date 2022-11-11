Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.
Convention bookings in R.I. looking brighter
The recent Rhode Island Comic Con that drew tens of thousands of people to downtown Providence over three days is the latest sign of recovery in the booking of meetings and conventions that bring in revenue for local businesses. Kristen Adamo, CEO and president of the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau, says second-tier cities…