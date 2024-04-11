Convention bureau reports $10M increase in visitor spending during March and April

Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced at the end of April.

PROVIDENCE – Visitor spending at hotels and conventions during March and April grew $10 million over the past two years, the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau announced Thursday.

The report notes a direct spend of more than $23 million from March and April events this year booked by the PWCVB and its subsidiary, the R.I. Sports Commission. This is in contrast to the $17 million generated during the same months in 2023 and the $13 million in 2022.

In total, meetings, conventions and sporting event sales has generated $85.7 million dollars in trackable direct spending in 2024, according to the bureau, with a nearly 72% increase in direct spend between March and April of 2022 and the same months this year.

While tourism and hospitality remains a strong economic engine in the state, Tom Riel, PWCVB senior vice president, said the most recent data buoys the case for tourism-related dollars centered not on so-called leisure travel, but the “bread and butter” convention and special event business in Providence.

“On any given weekday, there is more than likely a conference in town that could bring in millions for our economy,” he said. “The latest March and April numbers give just snapshot."

According to the bureau, in 2022 there were 33 events in March and April, as compared to 38 in 2023 and 48 in 2024. Total attendance has doubled between 2022 to 2024, representing an additional 13,000 hotel room nights booked.

Among the March and April big-ticket events include the Association of Collegiate Conference & Event Directors Annual Conference; the Varsity Spirit Fest Grand Nationals; the JLC Live Construction Training Showcase; and the North American Society for Trenchless Technology.

PWCVB said earlier this month that the direct-spend value for the region during the Providence stop of the NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey Tournament held at the Amica Mutual Pavilion was $1.9 million, with 750 hotel rooms booked.