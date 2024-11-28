Converted mill building in North Providence sells for $3.5M

NORTH PROVIDENCE – A mill building that was refurbished for residential use in North Providence recently sold for $3.5 million, according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, which represented the sellers in the deal.

The 25,500-square-foot building at 1119 Douglas Ave. was purchased by Meta Mill LLC, the real estate firm said.

The buyers were represented by Zhongyuan “Sou” Williams, of Coldwell Banker Realty, according to Sweeney Real Estate. Joseph “Jay” Kern, of Sweeney Real Estate, represented the sellers.

The brick building was sold by Gateway Portal Properties LLC, a limited liability company based in North Providence, according to the quitclaim deed, a public record of the sale.

- Advertisement -

The building was most recently valued by North Providence property assessors in fiscal 2024 as being worth $761,900, with $199,800 of that attributed to the property’s 0.89 acres of land, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

Gateway Portal Properties originally purchased the property for $10 from Immortal Land Development LLC in September 2019, according to a quitclaim deed for that transaction.

That came after Immortal Land Development acquired the property in 2013 for $281,100 through a foreclosure deed filed in June 2013 by the previous owners and former holders of a mortgage on the property, Robert Hardman and ROA Realty Associates LLC.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.