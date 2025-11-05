Coogan reelected as Fall River mayor

Network with the region’s most-influential business leaders. Get the data you need to propel your company into the new year.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

FALL RIVER – Paul Coogan has secured another term in the mayor’s office. The incumbent Democrat defeated Republican Gabriel “Boomer” Amaral Tuesday by 225 votes to secure reelection as Fall River mayor, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported. Voter turnout was 19% with more than 11,000 ballots cast. Coogan first took office in 2019 when he unseated Jasiel Correia. Correia became

FALL RIVER

– Paul Coogan has secured another term in the mayor’s office.

The incumbent Democrat defeated Republican

Gabriel “Boomer” Amaral Tuesday by 225 votes to secure reelection as Fall River mayor, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported.

Voter turnout was 19% with more than 11,000 ballots cast.

Coogan first took office in 2019 when he unseated Jasiel Correia.

Correia became the youngest mayor in city history before being jailed for six years in federal prison for corruption and fraud in 2021.

In May 2021, Correia was convicted of 21 counts for defrauding investors in a smartphone app he was developing and for extorting money from marijuana companies seeking to do business in Fall River. But a judge ultimately dismissed 10 fraud and tax evasion charges, leaving 11 convictions to stand.

Coogan will be sworn in for his second term in January.