Cooley Group’s Dwight among 13 honorees for PBN’s 2022 Manufacturing Awards

PROVIDENCE – Daniel Dwight, CEO and president of Pawtucket-based coated fabric manufacturer Cooley Group, has been named the 2022 Strategic Leadership Award winner for Providence Business News’ annual Manufacturing Awards.

Dwight, who has been Cooley Group’s top executive since 2011, has led the company through significant changes and continued the strong culture of innovation already prevalent in the organization through Cooley Innovative Solutions. He was also instrumental in strengthening global operations and had a hand in assisting other manufacturers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dwight is one of 13 honorees for the 2022 awards program, which recognizes their efforts in the manufacturing sector. This year’s event will be held Nov. 10 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Omni Providence Hotel.

This is also the first in-person Manufacturing Awards ceremony since 2019 due to the pandemic. Tickets for the event can be purchased by visiting PBN.com.

The other companies and individuals being honored this year are:

Snow Findings Inc. , for Overall Excellence at a Small Manufacturer

, for Overall Excellence at a Small Manufacturer Poyant Signs , for Overall Excellence at a Midsize Manufacturer

, for Overall Excellence at a Midsize Manufacturer AstroNova Inc. , for Overall Excellence at a Large Manufacturer

, for Overall Excellence at a Large Manufacturer Taco Inc. , for Overall Excellence at an Enterprise Manufacturer

, for Overall Excellence at an Enterprise Manufacturer Optrel Inc. , for Excellence in Product Innovation & Design

, for Excellence in Product Innovation & Design Amgen Inc. , for Excellence in Workforce Development & Productivity

, for Excellence in Workforce Development & Productivity Katrinkles Inc. , for Excellence in Green Manufacturing

, for Excellence in Green Manufacturing Reade Advanced Materials , for Family-owned Business

, for Family-owned Business TPI Composites , for Excellence in Safety & Performance Records

, for Excellence in Safety & Performance Records Trico Specialty Films , for Emerging Manufacturer

, for Emerging Manufacturer Community College of Rhode Island and Polaris MEP , for Collaboration in Manufacturing

, for Collaboration in Manufacturing Ellis Waldman, Walco Electric Co. CEO and president, for Manufacturing Champion

Polaris MEP is the presenting sponsor for the 2022 PBN Manufacturing Awards program. Amgen Inc., Citrin Cooperman & Co. LLP, Cox Business, Gallo|Thomas Insurance and New England Institute of Technology are the partner sponsors.

