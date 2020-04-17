Coping with COVID-19: Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty

NEWPORT – Paul Leys, co-owner of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty, said the biggest effect the global pandemic has had on business “is the almost overnight, immediate stop of house showings. No showings lead to no offers, which in turns leads to no deals being negotiated and then no closings.”

Leys said his firm has been practicing social distancing, and using Zoom meetings, and virtual reality, 3D tours online during the crisis. “We are asking the buyers that only the principal buyer come to the showing. … Our listing/showing agents are even staying outside during the time the buyer walks through in order to keep a safe social distance. Questions can be answered after the fact.”

Leys added: “Time will tell but I remain very optimistic this will all pass, and things will return to normal.”

PBN is asking local business owners and CEOs five questions in a survey designed to understand how the new coronavirus has affected them and their businesses and what they have learned from the unprecedented challenges. Here are Leys’ responses:

- Advertisement -

How are you coping amid the COVID-19 crisis?

Very difficult. Trying to figure out wording on contracts and leases that protect all parties is hard. Adding legal language in a situation like this when nobody has dealt with this before is the problem. We have consulted with several attorneys and they all say we are dealing with unchartered territory here, which is the understatement of the year. They each have similar language but different in its own way and figuring out what language to use has been difficult. Other challenges are figuring out office policy on what should we be telling our agents about showings, open houses, cancellations of contracts etc. At this point we are following all government orders and using that as our best guideline.

Have you found silver linings in these difficult times?

Technology has been a godsend. For example, having all our contracts and forms on the cloud and being able to use Zoom for virtual meetings. I’ll be curious to see if firms start taking a long, hard look at the need for traditional bricks and mortar offices and if so, they might be much smaller than what has been used in the past due to the success of people working from home.

How are you maintaining your company culture?

Virtually. Zoom for virtual meetings seems to work best. I have used other platforms for virtual meetings and found Zoom to be the highest quality and easiest to use. Matterport for virtual 3D walkthroughs is by far the best technology out there for buyers to see a house that they can’t physically walk through.

Did your business-continuity plan work or were there surprises?

Maybe I shouldn’t admit this, but I really didn’t have a business-continuity plan in place. Quite frankly, I never really envisioned us all sheltering in place and not being able to live a normal life of going where we want to go. I have been pleasantly surprised with how we have adapted and are continuing to run our business without having something written in place. Maybe not the best plan but it seems to be working.

Do you have advice for other local companies?

Be in touch with each other to see what others are doing to get through this. You may have a good idea that they haven’t thought of and vice versa. I think both the Rhode Island Association of Realtors and Newport County Board of Realtors have been great to go to for information. My franchise at Sotheby’s International Realty has reached out to assist where needed as well. We are working now on tweaking our website, so it has appropriate information on not only houses for sale but also info on COVID-19. This will pass and when it does, be ready because the market is going to take off when we get back to normal.

Cassius Shuman is a PBN staff writer and researcher. He can be reached at shuman@pbn.com.