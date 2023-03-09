CoreLogic: Average R.I. homeowner added $27K in equity in Q4

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island homeowners with mortgages had year-over-year equity increases of $27,422, or nearly 1.48%, in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to CoreLogic.

The report by the national real estate data firm found that U.S. homeowners with mortgages (which account for roughly 63% of all properties) saw equity increase by 7.3% year over year for the quarter. That represents a collective gain of $1 trillion, for an average of $14,300 per borrower.

As U.S. home price growth continued its slow, steady decline in the final months of 2022, home equity trends naturally followed suit. The average borrower saw much less equity growth in the fourth quarter of 2022 year over year than in the first quarter, when it jumped by $63,100 compared to the previous year.

“While equity gains contracted in late 2022 due to home price declines in some regions, U.S. homeowners on average still have about $270,000 in equity more than they had at the onset of the pandemic,” said Selma Hepp, chief economist at CoreLogic.

- Advertisement -

Four Western states and one district posted year-over-year home equity decreases in the quarter: Idaho [-$21,400], Washington [-$18,900], California [-$8,500], Utah [-$4,600] and Washington. D.C. [-$8,300]. This partially mirrors trends recorded in CoreLogic’s latest Home Price Index, which found that Idaho, Washington and Washington, D.C., saw home price growth decline slightly year over year in January 2023.

Equity growth in the quarter among the other New England states:

Connecticut: 1.48%, $31,886

Massachusetts: 1.53%, $18,439

Maine: 1.80%, $27, 993

New Hampshire: 1.79%, $29,072

Vermont: N/A.