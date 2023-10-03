CoreLogic: R.I. home price index up 8.4% in August

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island home price index, a broad measure of the movement of single-family property prices, increased 8.4% year over year in August, higher than the national growth rate of 3.7%, CoreLogic Inc. said Tuesday.

Housing markets in New England are starting to heat up, according to the report, with New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont and Rhode Island seeing the largest year-over-year price gains in the nation during the month of August.

Rhode Island’s HPI growth rate was the second-lowest in New England. New Hampshire led the region at 9.4%.

August’s national 3.7% home price gain was the highest since February 2023 and marked 139 straight months of home-price increases across the country.

“While continued mortgage rate increases challenge affordability across U.S. housing markets, home-price growth is in line with typical seasonal averages, reflecting strong demand bolstered by a healthy labor market, strong wage growth and supporting demographic trends,“ said Selma Hepp, chief economist for CoreLogic. “Still, with a slower buying season ahead and the surging cost of homeownership, additional monthly price gains may taper off.”

Here are year-over-year growth rates of the home-price index for the other New England states:

Maine 8.9%

Vermont 8.9%

Connecticut: 8.1%

Massachusetts: 4.9%.