PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island home price index increased 9.15% year over year in March, higher than the national growth rate of 5.3%, according to CoreLogic Inc.

Rhode Island’s HPI growth rate was the third-highest in New England and fifth in the nation as the Northeast continued to post the strongest appreciation. New Hampshire ranked first in New England and second in the nation for annual appreciation in March with a 10.56% increase in the index, a broad measure of the movement of single-family property prices.

Northeastern states continued to post the nation’s largest gains, according to CoreLogic, as more Americans migrate to bedroom communities of major cities and job hubs, as well as areas where household incomes are relatively higher and can sustain the elevated cost of homeownership. In addition, the inventory gains seen in states such as Florida and Texas still lag in the Northeast, a trend that continues to exacerbate supply-and-demand fundamentals and further adds to home price pressure in that region.

“Home prices increased again this March beyond the typical seasonal uptick, despite mortgage rates reaching this year’s high and the affordability crunch continuing to keep many prospective buyers on the sidelines,” Selma Hepp, chief economist for CoreLogic, said in a statement. “Even with the long-anticipated break in for-sale inventory, the surging cost of homeownership, further fueled by rising insurance and tax expenses, is holding potential home sales back, as is evident in the slow rise in sales compared with last year."

The 5.3% national increase in March in the index marked 146 straight months of annual growth, the report found.

Here are the year-over-year growth rates of the home price index for the other New England states: