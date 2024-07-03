CoreLogic: R.I. home price index up 9.8% year over year in May

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced July 8th.

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island home price index increased 9.8% year over year in May, higher than the national growth rate of 4.9%, according to CoreLogic Inc. Rhode Island’s HPI growth rate in May was the second-highest in New England and second-largest in the nation along with New Jersey as the Northeast continued to post

Rhode Island’s HPI growth rate in May was the second-highest in New England and second-largest in the nation along with New Jersey as the Northeast continued to post the strongest appreciation, CoreLogic said. New Hampshire was the lone state to post a double-digit gain at 12%.

Meanwhile, the price growth gap between detached homes and attached homes further widened, likely indicating homebuyer preferences for more personal space to work from home after the height of the pandemic, as well as surging homeowners association fees due to maintenance costs.

“While national annual home price growth continues to slow as anticipated, cooling appreciation over the past months is now observed in more markets, as the surge in mortgage rates this spring caused both slowing homebuyer demand and prices,” Selma Hepp, chief economist for CoreLogic, said in a statement. “However, persistently stronger home price gains this spring continue in markets where inventory is well below pre-pandemic levels, such as those in the Northeast.”

The 4.9% national increase in May marked the 148th straight month of annual growth, the report found.

Connecticut: 9.6%

Maine: 7.4%

Massachusetts: 7%

Vermont: 6%

Here are the year-over-year growth rates of the home price index for the other New England states: