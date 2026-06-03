Cormier nominated to head R.I. Life Science Hub

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BOB CORMIER has been nominated to be the next CEO and president of the R.I. Life Science Hub. If approved the by the R.I. Senate, he will succeed Mark A. Turco, who stepped down as the hub’s CEO and president on March 11. /COURTESY R.I. COMMERCE CORP.

PROVIDENCE – Bob Cormier, who has more than 25 years of medical-device and healthcare experience, has been nominated to be the CEO and president of the R.I. Life Science Hub. If approved the by the R.I. Senate, he will succeed Mark A. Turco, who stepped down as the hub’s CEO and president on March 11. R.I. Commerce Corp.

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