Cormier nominated to head R.I. Life Science Hub

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During his tenure, Cormier led the establishment of Sentec’s U.S. headquarters in Lincoln. He also led the company’s multiyear transformation, driving substantial revenue and company growth, including managing multiple acquisitions and integrations, transitioning to direct commercial models, strengthening clinical engagement, securing FDA and EU approvals across multiple product lines and advancing global go-to-market capabilities.“Rhode Island’s life science industry has been a key focus sector for my administration and our investment is paying off,” said Gov. Daniel J. McKee. “RILSH is a vital part of this work, and I am confident Bob will build upon the strong foundation that has been laid to date.” Prior to joining Sentec, Cormier was a founding member of the health-analytics startup Health Data Analytics Institute in Dedham, Mass. He has additionally held senior roles at Covidien as well as adviser and employee roles across small, midsize and large companies, including Aspect Medical Systems in Newton, Mass., and Tyco Healthcare in Mansfield, Mass. “Years of work have brought Rhode Island to this point, and it shows – the research, the talent and the momentum are all here,” Cormier said. “After 25 years in the industry – seeing products reach patients and companies scale – I understand what it takes to carry this foundation forward, and I'm honored to do that work here at home with RILSH. Together we can build a self-sustaining, nationally recognized life science economy where companies choose to hire, grow and stay.”