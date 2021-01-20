Cornely named PC’s first Walsh endowed chemistry, biochemistry professor

PROVIDENCE – Kathleen Cornely, a professor of chemistry and biochemistry at Providence College for more than a quarter century, has been appointed as the Robert H. Walsh endowed professor in chemistry and biochemistry.

This professorship, named after the late Providence College alumnus who had a 40-year career with DuPont Chemical Corp., was created through a $6.5 million bequest to the college from Walsh. Cornely is PC’s first endowed chair in the sciences, the college said, and will serve a three-year term as chair.

The college said Cornely’s research specialty is mycobacterial phage – bacteria-killing viruses commonly found in soil. PC is one of more than 100 colleges and universities taking part in phage research through the Science Education Alliance, a partnership between the Howard Hughes Medical Institute and the University of Pittsburgh, the college said.

Cornely and her students also helped with a medical breakthrough. In 2017, a phage isolated from soil at the college and modified by both Cornely and her students was used successfully to treat a woman in England in which a genetically modified virus was used to treat a drug-resistant infection.

“I aspire to live up to the legacy Mr. Walsh established,” Cornely said in a statement.

