Cornett named president of Rhode Island Energy

PROVIDENCE - Rhode Island Energy will see a change in leadership next month. Greg Cornett, a 25-year utility industry veteran, was named president of Rhode Island Energy. Alan LaBarre will take over as chief operating officer, parent company PPL Corp. announced Wednesday. Cornett will succeed Dave Bonenberger, who has been Rhode Island Energy's president since PPL acquired Narragansett Energy from National Grid and was renamed PPL Rhode Island Holdings LLC in March 2022. Bonenberger will move into his new role as PPL senior vice president and CEO of utilities when Cornett takes over Rhode Island Energy on March 4. LaBarre, who has 35 years of utility experience serving Rhode Island communities, will oversee electric and natural gas operations. “With Greg’s excellent leadership skills, deep knowledge of the utility industry, collaborative nature and strong commitment to our mission, he is an outstanding fit to lead Rhode Island Energy," said PPL CEO and President Vincent Sorgi. "He joins Alan and a very strong and experienced local leadership team that is 100% focused on making a positive impact in our communities and advancing a clean-energy transition while ensuring safe, reliable and affordable energy for our customers.” Cornett currently serves as vice president and deputy general counsel for PPL. Previously, he served as associate general counsel and director of legal services for PPL subsidiaries Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company. He was an equity member with a large law firm in Kentucky, where he focused his work in the utility sector. “Rhode Island Energy is uniquely situated to help the state meet its energy and climate goals in a way that preserves energy affordability and enhances reliability for customers," said Cornett. "As we embrace this opportunity, I’m eager to support the state’s long-term growth and success.”