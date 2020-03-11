Coronavirus concerns prompt no-visitor policy at Care New England hospitals

PROVIDENCE – Amid growing concern over the spread of coronavirus, Care New England Health System announced today that visitors are banned from all of its hospitals.

The policy is in effect at Kent Hospital, Women & Infants Hospital and Bradley Hospital.

Adult hospital patients will not be allowed visitors, although women in labor are allowed one person to stay with them.

Patients in hospital emergency rooms may have one adult with them, although that person will only be allowed limited time in areas where patients are being treated.

Babies in the newborn intensive care unit at Women & Infants are allowed two adults during their stay.

“We are very aware that ongoing cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. makes it likely that the infection is now, or will soon be, moving through our community. Evidence to date suggests that many people with COVID-19 may have only mild cough and cold symptoms or may even by asymptomatic,” said Robin Neale, CNE’s director of clinical effectiveness and infection prevention. “However, evidence to date also suggests that patients who are weakened by illness may be at increased risk of serious complications or even death from COVID-19. For this reason, we feel it is best today and for the near future to take a very significant step to prevent the possibility of transmission of COVID-19 by visitors to hospital patients.”

On Monday, Lifespan Corp., Rhode Island’s largest health care system, also instituted a no-visitor policy at all of its hospitals, including Rhode Island Hospital, The Miriam Hospital and Newport Hospital. Hasbro Children’s Hospital and Bradley Hospital, which serves children with mental and behavioral health needs, are allowing one parent to accompany patients.

A health care worker from Rhode Island Hospital was one of two people on Tuesday who tested a presumptive positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The independent South County Hospital in South Kingstown has also said Wednesday that it has implemented restrictions by banning visitors under the age of 19 and adults with symptoms of respiratory infections.

The tests bring the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to five, according to the R.I. Department of Health.

As of Wednesday morning, 24 more tests are pending, 270 people are in self-quarantine and 58 people have tested negative for COVID-19.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Graham@PBN.com.