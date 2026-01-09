Correctional officers union: ‘Our prison is out of control’

By
-
THE UNION that represents officers at the R.I. Department of Corrections says the prison system is being poorly managed to the point that it has become a public safety issue. / COURTESY R.I. DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS

Conflict between the Rhode Island Brotherhood of Correctional Officers and R.I. Department of Corrections Director Wayne T. Salisbury Jr. over prison operations has once again put Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s oversight of a major state agency under a microscope. Union President Richard Ferruccio said escalating violence, gang activity and drug activity are becoming more rampant

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Facing the Holidays with a Cancer Diagnosis

The holidays are often painted as a time of joy, tradition, and togetherness. But for…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR