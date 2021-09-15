Corvias Foundation awards scholarships to 16 military spouses across U.S.

EAST GREENWICH – The Corvias Foundation announced Sept. 2 that 16 spouses of active military personnel have each received a $5,000 one-time scholarship to be used toward earning a higher education degree.

Corvias Foundation Executive Director Maria Montalvo said in a statement that military spouses face higher unemployment rates and wage gaps than other spouses due to their unique lifestyles revolving around having to move frequently from place to place. As a result, the scholarships will help spouses earn degrees and potentially secure employment in order to provide for their families, Montalvo said.

The military personnel whose spouses received the scholarships for the 2021 round are stationed at various bases in Florida, Alaska, North Carolina, Maryland, Louisiana, Kansas, Alabama and Oklahoma, the foundation said.

The foundation said it has awarded close to $15 million to military children, spouses and children of Corvias employees across 13 U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force installations since 2006.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com . You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette .