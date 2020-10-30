Cost of R.I.’s vaccine effort unclear

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Gov. Gina M. Raimondo said on Oct. 7 that she’s willing to spend “tens of millions of dollars” for the state to evaluate and distribute future COVID-19 vaccines, but uncertainty remains on how those tasks will be divided between state and federal governments and what the price tag will be. Raimondo has named a panel…