Cost of R.I.’s vaccine effort unclear

By
-
RHODE ISLAND HAS FORMED a panel of advisers to help the state to evaluate and distribute COVID-19 vaccines even though it’s unclear right now what tasks the state and federal governments will be responsible for once a vaccine is approved. / COURTESY JOHNSON & JOHNSON/CHERYL GERBER
Gov. Gina M. Raimondo said on Oct. 7 that she’s willing to spend “tens of millions of dollars” for the state to evaluate and distribute future COVID-19 vaccines, but uncertainty remains on how those tasks will be divided between state and federal governments and what the price tag will be. Raimondo has named a panel…

