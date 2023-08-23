Costco store planned at former medium-security prison site in Cranston

PROVIDENCE – Costco may be finally arriving in Rhode Island.

The popular membership wholesale club is set to be built on the former Adult Correctional Institutions medium-security site at the Howard Industrial Park in Cranston, WJAR-TV NBC 10 reported Thursday.

The property at 20 Goddard Drive will also have a gas station.

“After many months of speculation, discussion, and development meetings, I am pleased that the formal steps will be rolled out that will soon lead to the establishment of a Costco Wholesale facility in Cranston,” Cranston Mayor Ken Hopkins told WJAR.

- Advertisement -

Hopkins told WJAR that the permitting process will begin soon. The mayor’s office told WPRI-TV CBS 12 that the company still has to apply for building permits and a zoning change through the city council. The building’s current developer was approved to turn the former prison into a 210,000-square-foot warehouse as of October 2022.

“I have worked hard to encourage Costco to find a suitable location in Cranston,” Hopkins told WPRI. “I did not want to lose this premier wholesale club to another community and wanted to bring the jobs and tax revenue to our city.”

Costco told WPRI it’s too early in the process to comment.

The former medium-security prison is the third site proposed for Costco in the past two years. Previous developers sought to build the store at Cranston Crossings on New London Avenue or on Sockanosset Cross Road.

The closest Costco locations to Rhode Island are Avon, Mass., and East Lyme, Conn.