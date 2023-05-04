Costigan appointed as CCRI’s interim president

WARWICK – Rosemary Costigan, currently the Community College of Rhode Island’s vice president of academic affairs, has been voted by the R.I. Council on Postsecondary Education as the college’s interim president.

Costigan’s appointment to temporarily lead CCRI was approved during the council’s monthly meeting on Wednesday. Costigan will, at least for the time being, take over for Meghan L. Hughes – who is leaving CCRI on Aug. 31 after leading the state-run community college for more than seven years.

The R.I. Office of the Postsecondary Commissioner said late Wednesday that Costigan has worked in higher education for 24 years nursing schools at both CCRI and the University of Rhode Island. She held many roles in that time from being a nursing professor to interim nursing dean and her current full-time role at CCRI, the office said.

“Her distinguished career as a nurse, educator, and administrator gives her a profound understanding of and commitment to the students we serve,” Hughes said in a statement about Costigan. “I know she’ll continue to guide the college with the same values and vision that have been the cornerstone of her venerable tenure at CCRI.”

Council Chairman David Caprio said in a statement that Costigan possesses “strong relationships” with key CCRI stakeholders and bears responsibility for the quality of the education provided. Costigan’s institutional management experience, he said, makes her “the most ideal candidate to serve as interim president.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.