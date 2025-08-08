Cotality: R.I. home price index jumps 6.79% in June, third highest in nation

Secure your spot at the Rhode Island Fall Health Care Summit and be part of the conversation shaping the future of health care in our state.

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island home price index increased 6.79% year over year in June, the third-highest growth rate in the nation, according to Cotality, formerly CoreLogic Inc.

Rhode Island’s home sale price growth rate in June was well above the national growth rate of 1.7%, Cotality said.

Connecticut has the highest growth rate at 7.8%, followed by New Jersey at 7.2%, and Rhode Island.

“Markets demonstrating strong fundamentals – such as those in West Virginia – where affordability remains attractive and domestic in-migration continues, are likely to see continued home price growth,” said Cotality Chief Economist Dr. Selma Hepp. “Slowing price growth and increased for-sale inventories are gradually improving affordability, which has recently been at its lowest levels in more than 30 years. These changes are creating new opportunities for potential homebuyers who were previously unable to enter the market due to high prices. But the extent to which buyers can enter the market is influenced by the stability of the labor market and the absence of major layoffs.”

Year over year, the June home price growth rates for the other New England states are:

New Hampshire: 7.56%

Massachusetts: 4.21%

Maine: 3.72%.

Vermont: 3.28%.

