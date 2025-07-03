Cotality: R.I. home price index up 6.68% in May, fourth-highest in the nation

Deadline extended to July 2nd Winners will be announced on July 7th.

Join us for an great evening at Aldrich Mansion and celebrate the honorees!

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island home price index increased 6.68% year over year in May, the fourth-highest in the nation, according to Cotality, formerly CoreLogic Inc. Rhode Island’s home price growth rate in May was well above the national growth rate of 1.8%, Cotality said. Connecticut posted the highest rate at 8.6%, followed by

Cotality: R.I. home price index up 6.68% in May, fourth-highest in the...

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island home price index increased 6.68% year over year in May, the fourth-highest in the nation, according to Cotality, formerly CoreLogic Inc.

Rhode Island’s home price growth rate in May was well above the national growth rate of 1.8%, Cotality said.

Connecticut posted the highest rate at 8.6%, followed by Wyoming at 7.88%, and New Jersey at 7.9%

“While the national home price index continues to move up, the rate at which it’s climbing has slowed considerably,” said Selma Hepp, chief economist for Cotality. “Now, inventory is climbing, but people are hesitant to buy. Concerns about affordability, economic outlook and elevated mortgage rates are holding buyers back. Similarly, there are now fewer cash buyers in the market, indicating that the types of shoppers may be changing.”

Year over year, the May growth rates of the home price index for the other New England states are:

Vermont: 2.81%.

Maine: 2.93%.

New Hampshire: 4.75%

Massachusetts: 4.34%