Cottage Plaza in Pawtucket is sold for $21.65M

PAWTUCKET — Cottage Plaza, anchored by a top-performing Stop & Shop supermarket, has sold for $21.65 million, according to Institutional Property Advisors, which represented the seller.

The shopping center includes the 84,455-square-foot supermarket, as well as several other retail tenants. Ninety-eight percent of the square-foot footprint and revenue in the plaza comes from essential businesses, and none received rent forgiveness or forbearance in the pandemic, according to James Koury, the IPA senior managing director.

Built between 2004 and 2005, the center sits on 14.6 acres at 368-398 Cottage St. Tenants include Advance Auto Parts and Pawtucket Wine & Spirits, as well as Sally Beauty Supply and Wendy’s.

The seller was identified in city property records as Cole MT Pawtucket RI LLC. The identity of the new owner was not immediately available.

