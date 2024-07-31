Could Trinity Rep’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ at PPAC be a happy holiday for all?

PROVIDENCE – Christmas came early for Trinity Repertory Company when the theater arts nonprofit found in grand fashion - and on short notice - a major venue to showcase for the 48th time its production of the Charles Dickens' classic “A Christmas Carol.”
This year’s production will temporarily move up the street from the condensed confines of Trinity Rep’s Chace Theater to the Providence Performing Arts Center while the 500-seat performance hall on Washington Street undergoes a multimillion-dollar renovation. Trinity Rep Artistic Director Curt Columbus during the July 25 formal announcement about the venue change
said that having "A Christmas Carol" produced at the state’s largest performing arts theater will allow Trinity to reach more people to experience the holiday classic than before.
While there are both beneficial and challenging logistics in having "A Christmas Carol" shown at PPAC this year, the top respective officials from Trinity Rep and PPAC tell Providence Business News that they are optimistic this year’s holiday production will be a win-win all around.
Trinity Rep Executive Director Katie Liberman confirmed there will be much fewer "Christmas Carol" shows this year due to the venue change, going from a normal 53 shows to just 18 from Nov. 23 through Dec. 29. Mainly, it’s because "A Christmas Carol" will be sandwiched in between PPAC’s showings of “Mamma Mia!” from Nov. 12-17 and then “Hamilton” from Dec. 11-22.
However, with 2,200 seats available at PPAC for each "A Christmas Carol show," four times what Trinity Rep’s Chace Theater can be maxed out for shows, Liberman says there will be “plenty of room” to sell as many tickets as previously “and maybe more.” Even with just 18 "A Christmas Carol" shows scheduled for this year, Trinity Rep and PPAC could bring in as many as 39,600 people in total attendance if each show sells out.
[caption id="attachment_473200" align="alignright" width="417"]
KATIE LIBERMAN, executive director of Trinity Repertory Company, says that despite "A Christmas Carol" only having 18 shows this year, there could be more people in total attending with the performances being at the Providence Performing Arts Center this year. /PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO[/caption]
By comparison, Trinity Rep, at a 550-attendee maximum capacity at Chace Theater, would see at most 29,150 in total attendance across 53 performances of "A Christmas Carol."
Liberman said that with A Christmas Carol being at PPAC, it will give theatergoers who normally take in shows at PPAC but not at Trinity Rep an offering as to what Trinity Rep offers the community – and build new relationships through arts and culture.
“Hopefully, this will be [PPAC theatergoers’] first opportunity to get to know us [at Trinity Rep] a little bit and introduce us to a new audience,” Liberman said. PPAC CEO and President J.L. “Lynn” Singleton told PBN the uniqueness of "A Christmas Carol" being at PPAC will “attract a lot of people” to see the shows.
Plus, Liberman told PBN that Trinity Rep will receive 100% of the ticket revenue for "A Christmas Carol" between Trinity Rep subscribers, PPAC subscribers and the general public. With tickets starting at $58, Trinity Rep could get at least $2.3 million in ticket revenue if all 18 shows sell out at PPAC.
Based on the $27 starting ticket price for "A Christmas Carol" from two years ago – the year in which 16 such shows were canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak among cast and crew – Trinity Rep would get $787,050 at least in ticket revenue if Chace Theater was sold out for 53 performances.
Trinity Rep is also paying a fee to PPAC to work on-site, including ticket offices, stagehands and security, for "A Christmas Carol". Singleton and Liberman did not disclose how much that fee is, with Singleton saying it will be “a modest rent”. Liberman did say the fee to PPAC is baked into the overall Chace Theater construction cost.
Each "A Christmas Carol" ticket will also have a $4 facility fee attached to it that PPAC will collect that goes to facility restoration. That fee could generate as much as $158,400 for the historic venue from the holiday classic’s shows.
[caption id="attachment_473201" align="alignleft" width="387"]
J.L. "LYNN" SINGLETON, CEO and president of the Providence Performing Arts Center, says that with "A Christmas Carol" now on its schedule, the theater will not have an off-night from early November through New Year's Eve. / PBN FILE PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY[/caption]
Singleton reiterated to PBN that his theater will not be dark for a single night from early November until New Year’s Eve. Plus, Singleton said PPAC originally did not have on its 2024-25 schedule
a holiday performance similar to what it had in past years – last year it had “How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical” run from Nov. 28, 2023, through Dec. 3, 2023. That now changes with Trinity Rep’s “A Christmas Carol.”
“We are locked and loaded. The restaurants [nearby] should buy me dinner every night,” Singleton said. “It’s going to be a busy time.”
Singleton also said there are some concerns about making PPAC feel intimate for a show that normally seats at most 550 people, but the seating arrangements and production elements for "A Christmas Carol" he says will help create that feel as best as possible. Liberman did say Trinity Rep had conversations with Hope High School to possibly bring A Christmas Carol to the school’s auditorium space, but that space wouldn’t be ready in time to host Trinity Rep’s holiday classic.
But along with PPAC welcoming Trinity Rep on short notice, Liberman said that Singleton reminded her about how local businesses within the city could benefit if "A Christmas Carol" stayed in downtown. Especially when the show brings in close to 30,000 people annually – and could be close to 40,000 this year even with a limited number of shows.
“We know the influx of tourism and visitors from this performance has great impact on downtown [Providence],” she said. “We’re really glad we could find a venue that could support us for what that show needs technically … and support the audience needs.”
Singleton also said PPAC will “put our marketing muscle” behind "A Christmas Carol," reaching out to 300,000 people on its subscriber list to help sell out every show along with Trinity Rep’s own promotional efforts.
When asked if there could be a future Trinity Rep-PPAC partnership beyond this year’s "A Christmas Carol" if this special circumstance goes well, Singleton said “absolutely” but it would be Trinity Rep’s decision. Liberman said she is eager to see how this year’s partnership works and how the audience responds, and “who knows what the future holds.”
“If everything is positive and seems smooth, we would certainly be intrigued to learn more about what future collaborations could look like between the two organizations,” she said. “We’re embarking on a construction project and those never seem to be completed on time. This [currently partnership] might be an extended collaboration anyway.”
