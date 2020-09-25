Court gives preliminary approval to Brown settlement agreement in women’s sports lawsuit

PROVIDENCE – A federal judge has given preliminary approval to an agreement between Brown University and attorneys for student-athletes who challenged the Ivy League school’s decision to reduce several women’s varsity sports teams to club status, the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island announced Friday.

The settlement, which was announced on Sept. 17, will now proceed to its next milestones as determined by the court, including a class notice, time for class members to object to the agreement and submission of final approval, and a fairness hearing, which is scheduled for Dec. 15.

The settlement agreement will be sent to all Brown email address accounts that defendant Brown University has assigned to all full-time female undergraduate students currently enrolled at Brown, as well as female undergraduate students who are currently on leave or who have deferred matriculation for the current academic year, according to court documents.

As part of the agreement, Brown will reinstate its women’s varsity equestrian and fencing teams, maintain full support for those teams, and will not eliminate or reduce the status of any women’s varsity team or add any men’s teams for at least the next four years.

