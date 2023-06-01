Courtway Condos unit at Narragansett Pier sells for $1.1M

NARRAGANSETT – A three-bedroom condominium that’s part of the Courtway Condos complex in Narragansett recently sold for $1.11 million, making it the second-highest condo sale in the town so far this year, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the seller and buyers in the deal.

The sale of the 1,792-square-foot Unit 3 at 60 Boon St. took place within six days of the property going on the market, according to Mott & Chace, and sold for $215,000 above the listing price.

The transaction comes just weeks after the largest condo sale of 2023 for Narragansett, when the three-bedroom 20 Narragansett Ave. Unit 507 sold for slightly more, at $1.12 million, according to Mott & Chace, which represented the sellers in that deal.

The seller of 60 Boon St., Unit 3, was represented by Janet Kermes, of Mott & Chace, and the buyers were represented by Kelly Schneider, also of Mott & Chace.

The 60 Boon St. property, which provides views of Narragansett Beach and the Narragansett Towers, contains two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, in addition to the three bedrooms. The property also features a one-car garage, a fenced-in ground-level terrace and an elevated ocean-facing deck, according to Mott & Chace.

The property is located a short walk from Narragansett Beach, the real estate firm said.

“The location is unbeatable,” Kermes said.

The competition among buyers was driven by low inventory for beach house condominiums, Schneider said.

“With so few listings available to buy, I’m pleased to have helped [my clients] find such a great property,” Schneider said.

The townhouse condominium unit, which comes with three parking spots, was built as part of the Courtway Condos complex in 1978. The unit comes with a $612 monthly homeowners association fee.

The condominium was most recently valued by Narragansett assessors in fiscal year 2022 as being worth $812,500, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The condo was sold by Barbara Brown, as trustee of the Barbara Brown Revocable Living Trust, according to the trustees’ deed, a public record of the transaction. The home was purchased by Dennis O’Connor and Christine O’Connor, both of Boston, according to the deed.

