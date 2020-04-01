COVID-19 cases hit 566 in R.I.; two more deaths reported

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island have reached 566, marking a 77-person increase since Tuesday, Gov. Gina M. Raimondo said at a Wednesday afternoon briefing.

The state has now had another two deaths due to the coronavirus, and 60 individuals are hospitalized due to the disease, bringing the state total to 10 deaths.

The governor said that by Thursday, the state will have a 1000-tests-per-day capacity.

Raimondo called on primary care providers to “start sending us folks.”

The state now has six swabbing sites and six testing labs, she said.

The state was also said to have acquired 500,000 ventilator masks and 500,000 surgical masks.

She also said that 200 local businesses so far have either begun making supplies or have donated supplies. She also said that 50 local manufacturers have offered to to retool operations to create critical products.

This story will be updated.