COVID-19 cases in R.I. increase by 263 over weekend, with 1 death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by 263 from May 14 through Sunday, with one new death, according to the R.I. Department of Health.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 78, a decline from 14 prior to the weekend. Of those hospitalized, 18 are in an intensive care unit, a decline of two from before the weekend, and 15 are on a ventilator, an increase of one from before the weekend.

As of Monday, there were 510,133 individuals fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Rhode Island. There have been 1.08 million total COVID-19 doses administered in the state to date.

There have been 150,648 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island, an increase of 263 from figures reported May 14, accounting for the day-to-day increases, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 2,701.

There were 3,025 tests processed in the state on Sunday, with an overall positive rate of 1.9%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 15.3%.

There have been 4.2 million tests administered in the state to 916,414 individuals.