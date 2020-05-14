COVID-19 cases in R.I. pass 12K; six new deaths

PROVIDENCE – COVID-19 cases in the state rose by 181, to 12,016, with six new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said on Thursday.
There have been a total of 468 deaths in Rhode Island due to the virus.
Current hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 271, a two-patient increase day to day. Of those patients, 65 are in intensive care units, a three-person decline day to day, and 42 are on ventilators, a decline of five from the previous day.
To date, 903 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state.
The state conducted 3,679 tests on Wednesday, bringing the total to 101,601.
This story will be updated.
