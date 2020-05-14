COVID-19 cases in R.I. pass 12K; six new deaths

PROVIDENCE – COVID-19 cases in the state rose by 181, to 12,016, with six new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said on Thursday.

There have been a total of 468 deaths in Rhode Island due to the virus.

Current hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 271, a two-patient increase day to day. Of those patients, 65 are in intensive care units, a three-person decline day to day, and 42 are on ventilators, a decline of five from the previous day.

To date, 903 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state.

- Advertisement -

The state conducted 3,679 tests on Wednesday, bringing the total to 101,601.

This story will be updated.