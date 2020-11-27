COVID-19 cases in R.I. rise by 1.5K over two days, with 11 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 1,525 on Nov. 25 and Thursday, with 11 more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations in the state of COVID-19 patients totaled 319, a decline from 357 on Nov. 25. Of those hospitalized, 37 were in intensive care units, an increase from 35 on Nov. 24, and 23 were on ventilators, a rise of seven from two days prior.

There have been 53,954 cases of the virus in the state to date, an increase of 1,637 from the last reporting of figures on Nov. 25, accounting for both the day-to-day increases as well as data revisions for previous days.

There were 6,858 tests processed Thursday, with an overall positive rate of 6.8%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 23.2%. On Nov. 25, the overall positive rate was 5.4%, or 24.5% when excluding repeat positive and negative results.

There have been 1.52 million tests administered in the state to date to 520,851 individuals.