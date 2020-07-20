COVID-19 cases in R.I. rise by 111 over weekend, with 5 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 111 from July 17 through Sunday to total 17,904 to date, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

The three-day average of positive cases in the state was 60.

Deaths due to the virus in the state increased by five over the weekend to 995.

Current hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in Rhode Island totaled 61, a decline of one from July 17. The three-day average of hospitalizations in the state was 63. Of those hospitalized, two were in intensive care units and two were on ventilators.

There were 2,465 tests conducted on Sunday, with a positive rate of 1.9%. There have been 315,156 tests conducted in Rhode Island to date.