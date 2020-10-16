COVID-19 cases in R.I. rise by 198, with 3 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 198 on Thursday, with thee additional deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Cases have totaled 27,691 to date, an increase of 253 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus have totaled 1,152 in Rhode Island.

Hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19 totaled 137, an increase from 129 one day prior.

There were 6,599 tests processed Thursday, with an overall positive rate of 3%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 7.4%.

There have been 935,623 tests administered in the state to date to 390,177 individuals.