COVID-19 cases in R.I. rise by 1K over weekend, with 24 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 1,031 from Feb. 5 through Sunday, with 24 more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said on Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 241, a decline from 288 reported on Feb. 5. Of those hospitalized, 42 are in intensive care units, an increase of one from prior to the weekend, and 20 are on ventilators, level with figures reported on Feb. 5.

Cases in the state total 119,104 to date, an increase of 1,213 from figures reported Feb. 5, accounting for both the day-to-day increase and data revisions for previous days.

The state has reported 2,236 deaths due to the virus.

There were 5,088 tests processed Sunday, with an overall positive rate of 4.1%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 5.8%.

There have been 2.67 million tests administered in Rhode Island to date to 794,194 individuals.

The department also said that there have been 86,750 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered to date, as well as 35,997 second doses.