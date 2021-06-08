COVID-19 cases in R.I. rise by 22 with 2 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 22 on Monday, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 43, an increase of one day to day. Of those hospitalized, five were in intensive care units, and five were on ventilators.

There have been 574,846 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 1.2 million COVID-19 total vaccine doses administered.

There have been 152,106 confirmed cases in the state, an increase of 32 from figures reported Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,719.

There were 4,913 tests processed Monday with an overall positive rate of 0.4%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative results, the positive rate was 2.6%.

To date, there have been 4.35 million tests administered in the Ocean State to 936,500 individuals.

The department also released its weekly COVID-19 metrics for last week Tuesday, with all three metrics remaining under state-set thresholds.

The positivity rate in the state last week was 0.5%, a decline from 0.8% one week prior and well below the state-set threshold of 5%.

New hospital admissions totaled 33, a decline from 42 one week prior and below the threshold of 210.

New cases per 100,000 residents totaled 20, a decline from 30 per 100,000 one week prior and below the threshold of 100 per 100,000 residents.