COVID-19 cases in R.I. rise by 24 with no new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 24, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said on Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 28, level with one day prior. Of those hospitalized, two are in intensive care units and three are on a ventilator.

The department said there have been 13.9 new cases per 100,000 residents in the state in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “moderate transmission.”

There have been 639,267 individuals fully vaccinated in Rhode Island, as well as 1.29 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 152,748 to date, a rise of 10 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days.

There have been 2,730 deaths in Rhode Island due to the virus.

There were 6,910 tests processed in the state on Wednesday with an overall positive rate of 0.3%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 3%.

There have been 4.51 million tests administered in the state to 959,430 individuals.