COVID-19 cases in R.I. rise by 294, with no new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 294 on Wednesday, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 106, a rise from 100 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 12 were in intensive care units and 10 were on a ventilator.

There have been 153.6 new cases per 100,000 residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

To date, there have been 743,562 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 1.59 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 180,809, a rise of 321 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,881, holding steady for four straight days. The last recorded COVID-19 death in the state was on Oct. 31.

There were 14,328 tests processed on Wednesday, with a positive rate of 2.1%. To date, there have been 5.76 million tests administered in the state.