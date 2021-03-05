COVID-19 cases in R.I. rise by 333, with 2 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 increased by 333 on Thursday, with two more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 141, a decline of seven day to day. Of those hospitalized, 25 were in an intensive care unit, an increase of two day to day, and 16 were on a ventilator, level with figures reported Thursday.

There have been 299,664 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state to date, a rise of 10,257 from figures reported Thursday. Of all doses administered, 214,476 have been first doses, a rise of 7,981 day to day, and 85,188 have been second doses, a rise of 2,546 day to day.

Cases of COVID-19 in the state have totaled 128,121 to date, an increase of 394 from figures reported one day prior, accounting for both the day to day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,541 to date.

There were 17,993 tests processed in the state on Thursday, with an overall positive rate of 1.9%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 17.9%.

To date, there have been 3.09 million tests administered in the state to 802,636 individuals.