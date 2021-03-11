COVID-19 cases in R.I. rise by 429, with 4 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 429 on Wednesday, with four more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients totaled 141, a decline of one day to day. Of those hospitalized, 25 were in an intensive care unit, an increase of four day to day, and 17 were on a ventilator, a rise of one from figures reported Wednesday.

There have been 345,789 total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state to date, a rise of 7,933 day to day. Of those, 247,412 have been first doses, an increase of 5,617 day to day. To date, 100,610 individuals have been fully vaccinated in the state, a rise from 97,716 one day prior.

Cases of COVID-19 in the state have totaled 130,120 to date, a rise of 525 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,563 to date.

There were 23,445 tests processed in the state on Wednesday, with an overall positive rate of 1.8%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 19%.

There have been 3.19 million tests administered to 812,609 individuals since the pandemic began in Rhode Island.