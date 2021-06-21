COVID-19 cases in R.I. rise by 45 over weekend, with no new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 45 from June 18 through Sunday, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 29, a decline from 35 reported prior to the weekend. Of those hospitalized, eight were in an intensive care unit and four were on a ventilator.

There have been 613,869 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and a total of 1.25 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to date.

There were 13.6 total new cases per 100,000 residents in Rhode Island in the previous seven days, the department said, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention categorizes as “moderate transmission.”

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 152,429 in Rhode Island to date, a rise of 46 over the weekend, accounting for the day-to-day increases, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus have totaled 2,724 to date in the state.

There were 2,031 tests processed Sunday, with an overall positive rate of 0.6%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 1.8%.

There have been 4.43 million tests administered in the state to date to 947,448 individuals.