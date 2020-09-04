COVID-19 cases in R.I. rise by 58 with no new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by 58 on Thursday, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Cases of the virus have totaled 22,243 to date, an increase of 100 from figures reported on Thursday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days. The three-day average of new cases in Rhode Island was 68.

Total fatalities due to COVID-19 in Rhode Island remained at 1,055, as the state reported no new deaths.

Current hospitalizations totaled 76, the same as the day before. The three-day average of hospitalizations was 77. Of those hospitalized, eight were in intensive care units and four were on ventilators.

There were more 8,870 tests conducted in Rhode Island on Thursday, with an overall positive rate of 0.7%. When excluding repeat positive and repeat negative results, the positive rate was 2.7%. To date, there have been 557,522 tests conducted in Rhode Island.