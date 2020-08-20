COVID-19 cases in R.I. rise by 62, with 1 more death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 62 on Wednesday, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said on Thursday.

Cases in the state total 20,871 to date, an increase of 76 from figures reported on Wednesday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions from previous days. The three-day average of new cases in the state is 75.

To date, the state has reported a total of 1,028 deaths related to the new coronavirus.

Current hospitalizations due to the virus total 84, an increase from 82 from the day before. The three-day average of hospitalizations is 83. Of those hospitalized, eight are in intensive care units and four are on ventilators.

- Advertisement -

There were 2,839 COVID-19 tests conducted on Wednesday in Rhode Island, with an overall positive rate of 2.2%. When excluding both repeat negative and repeat positive results, the positive rate for the day was 5.3%.

To date, there have been 444,574 tests conducted in the state.

Alexa Gagosz is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Gagosz@PBN.com.