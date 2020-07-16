COVID-19 cases in R.I. rise by 68, with one new death

PROVIDENCE – COVID-19 cases in Rhode Island increased by 68, to 17,711, with one more death, the R.I. Department of Health said on Thursday.

The three-day average for new cases in the state is 75. The state has reported a total of 988 deaths related to the new coronavirus.

Current hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 64, up from 59 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, four are in intensive care units and three are on ventilators. The three-day average of hospitalizations in the state is 63.

There were 3,492 tests administered in Rhode Island on Wednesday, with a total positive rate of 1.9%. The state has conducted a total of 292,662 tests.

- Advertisement -