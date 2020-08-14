COVID-19 cases in R.I. rise by 70, with 2 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 70 on Thursday, according to the R.I. Department of Health Friday.

Cases in the state have totaled 20,335 to date, an increase of 95 from figures reported on Thursday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions from previous days. The three-day average of new cases in the state was 88.

The state also announced two more fatalities from the virus, bringing the state total to 1,021.

Current hospitalizations due to the virus totaled 79, a decline from 81 one day prior. The three-day average of hospitalizations was 84. Of those hospitalized, eight were in the intensive care unit and three were on ventilators.

- Advertisement -

There were 3,185 COVID-19 tests conducted Thursday in Rhode Island with an overall positive rate of 2.2%. When excluding both repeat negative and repeat positive results, the positive rate for the day was 3.2%.

To date, there have been 419,473 tests conducted in the state.