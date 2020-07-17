COVID-19 cases in R.I. rise by 71; state sees 2 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 71 on Thursday to total 17,793 to date, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

The three-day average of new positive cases was 65.

Deaths related to the virus in the state increased by two day to day to 990.

Current hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in Rhode Island totaled 62, a decline of two day to day. Of those hospitalized, four were in intensive care units and two were on ventilators. The three-day average of hospitalizations in the state was 62.

- Advertisement -

There were 3,382 tests for the virus in the state conducted on Thursday, with a positive rate of 2.1%. To date, 304,770 tests have been administered in Rhode Island.