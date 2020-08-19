COVID-19 cases in R.I. rise by 79, with three more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 79, with three new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said on Wednesday.

Cases in the state total 20,795 to date, an increase of 103 from figures reported on Tuesday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions from previous days. The three-day average of new cases in the state is 75.

The state has reported a total of 1,027 deaths related to the new coronavirus.

Current hospitalizations due to the virus total 82, an increase from 78 from the day before. The three-day average of hospitalizations is 82. Of those hospitalized, eight are in intensive care units and five are on ventilators.

There were 3,310 COVID-19 tests conducted Tuesday in Rhode Island with an overall positive rate of 2.4%. When excluding both repeat negative and repeat positive results, the positive rate for the day was 4.7%.

To date, there have been 440,127 tests conducted in the state.

Gov. Gina M. Raimondo will hold her coronavirus briefing at 1:00 p.m.

This story will be updated.

