COVID-19 cases in R.I. rise by 948; record-level hospitalizations still increasing

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 948 on Wednesday, with 14 more deaths, according to the R.I. Department of Health Thursday.

No additional cases from Dec. 8 were reported as of noon Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients totaled 466, an increase of five from figures reported on Wednesday, which at that time set a record for COVID-19 hospitalizations in Rhode Island at 461. Of those hospitalized, 48 were in an intensive care unit, an increase of six from the day before, and 25 were on a ventilator, an increase of one day to day.

Cases in the state have totaled 69,247 to date, while deaths due to the virus have totaled 1,498.

- Advertisement -

There were 13,598 tests processed on Wednesday, with an overall positive rate of 7%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 28.3%. It is the 16th consecutive day, and 26th day out of the last 29 in which the first-time positive rate has exceeded 20% in the Ocean State.

There have been 1.69 million tests administered in the state to date to 568,204 individuals.

Gov. Gina M. Raimondo is scheduled to give her weekly COVID-19 response press conference Thursday at approximately 1 p.m.

This story will be updated.