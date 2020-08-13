COVID-19 cases in R.I. rise by 97, with one new death

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 97, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said on Thursday.

Cases in the state total 20,240 to date, an increase of 111 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase and data revisions for previous days. The three-day average of new cases in Rhode Island is 93.

The state has reported a total of 1,019 deaths related to the new coronavirus.

There are 80 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, a decline from 90 one day prior. The three-day average of hospitalizations is 87. Of those hospitalized, 10 are in intensive care units and four are on ventilators.

There were 4,154 tests administered in Rhode Island on Wednesday, with an overall positive rate of 2.3%. When excluding both repeat negative and repeat positive results, the positive rate for the day was 4.5%.

Tests in the state total 416,203 to date.